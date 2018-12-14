Aimia Inc (AIM) Insider Purchases C$22,043.00 in Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,043.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 52,300 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,159.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Mittleman Investment Managemen bought 3,700 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,620.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 8,400 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 140,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 94,100 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,303.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 449,200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,266,744.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 76,700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,635.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 2,300 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$7,383.00.

Shares of TSE:AIM traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.22. 655,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,215. Aimia Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aimia Inc will post 0.720000064192777 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

