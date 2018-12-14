Airbus (AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €120.17 ($139.73).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.