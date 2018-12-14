Airbus (EADSF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EADSF. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oddo Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $128.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus accounts for approximately 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

