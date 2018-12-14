Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) & Nippon Paint (NPCPF) Financial Survey

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akzo Nobel and Nippon Paint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akzo Nobel 0 0 5 1 3.17 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Nippon Paint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akzo Nobel $10.86 billion 1.86 $940.40 million $1.65 15.96 Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint.

Dividends

Akzo Nobel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nippon Paint does not pay a dividend. Akzo Nobel pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Akzo Nobel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akzo Nobel 9.76% 9.48% 3.68% Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Nippon Paint on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, including antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, it offers surface treatment products. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.