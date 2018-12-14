Albemarle (ALB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.01

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.33, with a volume of 840852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.32 target price for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

