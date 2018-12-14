Albemarle (ALB) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.50 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.91.

ALB opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17,210.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

