Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.88). Alder Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALDR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

ALDR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 10,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,226. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $78,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,235.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,044 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $69,808.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,125 shares of company stock valued at $937,279 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 905,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 146,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,661,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.