Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Stake Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,434 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 937.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 68,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $405,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,155. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

