Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Receives $213.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of BABA opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,691,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,054 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1,017.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,863,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

