ALLETE (ALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Williams Capital

Williams Capital downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Williams Capital currently has $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.21.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.22%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,963,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,108,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,108,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

