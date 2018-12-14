Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,230 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Home Bancshares worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 94,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 135,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/alliancebernstein-l-p-acquires-8230-shares-of-home-bancshares-inc-homb.html.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.