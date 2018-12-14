Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.28 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $605,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-5-28-million-position-in-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn.html.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.