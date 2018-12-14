Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,500 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

GLPG opened at $107.50 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.89.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.70. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

