Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 72,551 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.39% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 72,551 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-sells-72551-shares-of-ameris-bancorp-abcb.html.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.