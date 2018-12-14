Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,692.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

