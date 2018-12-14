Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Chang acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,500,000 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.