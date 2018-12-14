Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total value of $11,604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,794,636. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,061.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $740.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

