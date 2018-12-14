Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 134,676.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,916.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 63.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $207,428,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,073.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $984.00 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-bought-by-hwg-holdings-lp.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.