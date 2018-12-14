Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Shares of ACH opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.42. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 57.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 140.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter worth about $7,610,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.