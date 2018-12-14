Amalgamated Bank Sells 892 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister acquired 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.01 per share, with a total value of $400,094.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

