Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Gap Up to $1,643.24

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,608.48, but opened at $1,643.24. Amazon.com shares last traded at $1,700.28, with a volume of 209941 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

