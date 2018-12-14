Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Marcus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $1,658.38 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,160.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

