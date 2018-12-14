AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.08 on January 7th

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Monday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04.

AMBEV S A/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.15 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

