AMERCO (UHAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $351.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $386.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $1.86. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $27,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,057.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

