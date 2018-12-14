American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

AEO opened at $18.55 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 574.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 154,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

