American Electric Power (AEP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American Electric's shares outperformed its industry in the past six months. Its newly announced investment strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to the company’s revenue stream. American Electric has a stable customer base of approximately 5.4 million spread over 11 states. This provides cushion to the company from lower sales in any particular service area. American Electric also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000-miles of distribution lines. However, American Electric projects an investment of $2.2-$2.8 billion in the 2017–2025 time period. This additional investment could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. American Electric is further exposed to environmental risks since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.83%.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 413.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,819,000 after buying an additional 1,812,198 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,043,000 after buying an additional 1,548,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $66,056,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in American Electric Power by 127.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,638,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,151,000 after buying an additional 918,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $61,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

