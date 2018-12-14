American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,044 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 3.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. purchased 56,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,326,323.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $813,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 170,522 shares of company stock valued at $10,095,049 and have sold 23,750 shares valued at $1,414,028. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

