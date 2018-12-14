American International Group Inc. Has $872,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.17.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

