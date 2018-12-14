American International Group Inc. Takes $773,000 Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 705.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,106 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $790,912.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,593,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $23.85 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

