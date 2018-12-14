American International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 38,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,962% compared to the average daily volume of 1,844 put options.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in American International Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

