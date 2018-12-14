American Lithium (LI) Stock Price Up 12.8%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shares rose 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 108,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 116,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

In related news, insider Michael Kobler sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$27,945.00.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

