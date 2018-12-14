American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American River Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AMRB stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Wright acquired 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $55,123.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $43,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,166.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,258 shares of company stock valued at $265,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.