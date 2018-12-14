American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Software were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,149,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Software news, insider James C. Edenfield sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $29,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $143,802. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

AMSWA opened at $10.30 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

