American States Water Co (AWR) Insider Eva G. Tang Sells 1,200 Shares

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) insider Eva G. Tang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $82,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,829.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWR stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,766. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in American States Water by 16.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,280,000 after buying an additional 398,815 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 15.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in American States Water by 5,616.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $787,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

