American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American Water Works also posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

AWK stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in American Water Works by 9,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 913,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,605,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,668,000 after acquiring an additional 437,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 305,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 281,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

