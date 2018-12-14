American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Insider Steven Cary Dunston Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) insider Steven Cary Dunston purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $151,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,576. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4,844.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

