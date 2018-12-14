Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Insider Stephen Douglas Kelley Acquires 150,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) insider Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 168,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMKR stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

