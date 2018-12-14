AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Cae Inc (CAE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth $510,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 48.3% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

