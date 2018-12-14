Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang Sells 29,689 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 29,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $623,172.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,894 shares in the company, valued at $44,412,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $973.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

