Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63,083 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,198,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,639,000 after purchasing an additional 138,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,350,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $495,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,121,000 after purchasing an additional 692,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

APC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,285. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -61.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

