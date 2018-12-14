Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post $7.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.62 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $31.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.57 billion to $31.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.59 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

HPE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,166,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $227,391.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,116 shares of company stock worth $3,795,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $136,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $158,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.