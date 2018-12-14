Analysts Anticipate Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,317. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

