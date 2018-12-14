Analysts Expect Cellectis SA (CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $4.38 million. Cellectis reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $26.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.53 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellectis by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 96,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cellectis by 118.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 84,533 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,634. The firm has a market cap of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.71. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

