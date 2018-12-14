Analysts Set $33.00 Target Price for Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.69 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $51,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $90,388.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,822 shares of company stock valued at $742,989 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 66,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

MSBI stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

