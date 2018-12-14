Analysts Set Expectations for Macerich Co’s FY2019 Earnings (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Macerich in a report released on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.12.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Macerich has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.02 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macerich by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,757,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,314 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macerich news, CEO Arthur M. Coppola sold 105,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $5,256,529.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.