Analysts Set Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Target Price at $244.27

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 244.61 ($3.20).

HSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Hastings Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective (down previously from GBX 257 ($3.36)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 243 ($3.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 129,536 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05).

HSTG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.35). 415,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

