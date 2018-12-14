Analysts Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Price Target at $131.67

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $155.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,739,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,258,000 after buying an additional 96,798 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after buying an additional 489,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.