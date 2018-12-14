Analyzing BioTelemetry (BEAT) & Biocorrx (BICX)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioTelemetry and Biocorrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioTelemetry currently has a consensus price target of $63.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioTelemetry and Biocorrx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry $286.78 million 7.72 -$15.95 million $0.97 68.52 Biocorrx $650,000.00 27.30 -$29.70 million N/A N/A

BioTelemetry has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Profitability

This table compares BioTelemetry and Biocorrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry 4.34% 22.56% 11.15% Biocorrx -1,165.09% -241.46% -1,060.56%

Volatility & Risk

BioTelemetry has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocorrx has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of BioTelemetry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biocorrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of BioTelemetry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Biocorrx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry service; and event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and pacemaker and international normalized ratio monitoring services to cardiologists and electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, including cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. This segment's centralized services comprise ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices that include event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors, as well as a wireless BGM system. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. The company distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant. It is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX102, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. The company distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

