Analyzing Control4 (CTRL) and MICT (MICT)

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Control4 and MICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 7.22% 14.94% 12.03% MICT -20.23% -86.78% -23.26%

Volatility & Risk

Control4 has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MICT has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Control4 and MICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 0 2 6 0 2.75 MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Control4 currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Control4’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Control4 is more favorable than MICT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Control4 and MICT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 $244.73 million 2.08 $15.97 million $0.75 25.37 MICT $18.37 million 0.17 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Control4 has higher revenue and earnings than MICT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Control4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Control4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of MICT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Control4 beats MICT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution. Its Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). The company's software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; and Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers. Its software components also comprise Control4 Drivers, as well as DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the company's products and services with embedded software include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, comfort products, security products, and communication products. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

