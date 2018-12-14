Analyzing US Gold (USAU) and Searchlight Minerals (SRCH)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Gold and Searchlight Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold $25.18 million 0.69 -$13.65 million N/A N/A Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A -$27.08 million N/A N/A

US Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of -2.87, indicating that its share price is 387% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for US Gold and Searchlight Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.93%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -51.57% -49.72% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

US Gold beats Searchlight Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. It also rents land to Clarkdale Arizona Central Railroad. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

